Marvel and DC Artist Stephen Byrne Reveals Adorable and Epic Marvel Chums Animation to Recap Phase 4

Ever since Disney purchased Marvel, their movies have been pretty top tier. Marvel Studios has been on a pretty good streak since the first Avengers movie and they've been doing it for almost ten years. The studio has already reached Phase Four of their cinematic universe with the next film in their line up getting ready to be released next week. Now, Stephen Byrne has released an adorable new video I support of Phase Four.

Byrne released the animated video on Instagram where he titled it Marvel Chums Universe. I'm the video he creates animated versions of Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk as well as some other MCU favorites. You can't check out the video below!

Marvel Studios next big film will be Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is set to reintroduce us to Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who has become The Mighty Thor since we last saw her in Thor: The Dark World. Jane Foster will be going through a "terrible hardship" in the film, but it's currently unknown if that hardship will be the same cancer story line from the comics. Chris Hemsworth begun doing interviews for the film and has teased some big reveals for Portman's return. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor revealed that the film will answer some unanswered questions about Thor and Jane Foster's relationship.

"I mean, I started this journey with her [Portman], playing opposite her in the first film and to reunite now and have Jane being in a very different place and also Thor having to be in a different place," Hemsworth revealed. "It was a lot of fun and, you know, we got a chance to sort of answer some of the unanswered questions that we left the second film with when they parted. We didn't really know what actually happened. Did she dump him? Did he dump her? Who left who? Etcetera. So we had a lot of fun answering those questions."

"She comes in and definitely kicks some ass. Which is interesting for Thor to try and understand or grab a hold of that idea because he's in a space of 'who am I?' And to see someone else dressed like him is like, slightly confusing." The Thor: Love and Thunder star added when asked about Portman's action scenes.

The studio describes the film as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

