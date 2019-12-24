Marvel Fan Points Out Hulk Is the Most Embarrassing Avenger

Marvel’s Incredible Hulk had one of the most tumultuous journeys through Marvel’s Infinity Saga. Bruce Banner started as a man with a monster inside of him. He learned to control the monster up until the monster took complete control. Then the monster went away when he was needed most. In the end, Banner and the Hulk learned to be a single being and they did it in time to undo the damage wrought by Thanos. But, as one fan points out, Hulk is also kind of embarrassing. The Redditor points out three occasions when Hulk (or Banner) has embarrassed his Avengers friends, even being called out by the likes of Thor and Doctor Strange. Take a look below.

The Hulk never got the proper rematch with Thanos that fans were expecting. Undoing the snap is the closest he ever got to payback for the beating Thanos gave him in Avengers: Infinity War. Some concept artwork revealed at this year’s D23 Expo confirmed that there were plans at some point in the creative process for Hulk to get a second shot at Thanos, but those plans were abandoned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview, writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus explained why the rematch didn’t happen. “The battle had all sorts of stuff in it. I don’t know how long that battle is now, but it’s not as long as you might think,” McFeely said. “I know a lot of people were saying they can’t wait for [Hulk and Thanos’] rematch. Well, that would’ve made sense had he not become Smart Hulk. He’s a whole different thing, and that’s not what drives him. So we never thought, ‘Oh, he really is trying to get a crack at Thanos now.’”

At San Diego Comic-Con, the writers revealed they’d planned to introduce Smark Hulk at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. They nixed that plan because they felt it was “completely the wrong tone for that moment in the movie,” according to Markus.

“It was this victory when we were headed toward a crushing defeat, and it was tone-deaf,” Markus said. “But we had already shot Endgame, where he was already Smart Hulk.”

“Imagine the first act of Endgame, he’s Smart Hulk in all of those scenes — meaning when he goes to kill Thanos when they’re sitting around the compound when Tony’s returned — so that required some adjusting,” said McFeely. “And it also meant that we could use the five years as the transition, hint that he’s got problems coalescing, and in the five years he figures it out. You have a couple of lines about gamma radiation and he’s eating pancakes, and off you go.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.