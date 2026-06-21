Spider-Man: Every Live-Action Peter Parker, Ranked From Worst to Best

When you think about Spider-Man, and especially Peter Parker, he’s had quite a few memorable live-action versions. Because of that, it’s pretty much impossible to reach a unanimous conclusion about who the best one is, especially since each generation seems to have its own favorite. Depending on the actor and the moment in the industry, he can come across as a more insecure teenager or a more mature and established adult. But how do you actually figure out which one best fits what the character was created to be? Stepping away a bit from the hero side of things, we have to look at his character construction as a whole.

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That’s why here are all the live-action versions of Peter, ranked. It’s worth noting that while Spider-Noir has suggested that the new TV version could be Peter Parker, it’s being left out here since there’s no explicit confirmation.

4) Nicholas Hammond (The Amazing Spider-Man, 1977–1979)

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In this list, it’s basically impossible not to put Nicholas Hammond in last place because his version starts off way too far ahead of where it should. In the ’70s show, he’s not a teenager dealing with identity, responsibility, and chaos; he’s already a functioning adult, a Daily Bugle photographer, going in and out of missions like it’s just part of the job. Naturally, compared to more modern versions, that removes what usually defines Peter: the constant conflict between his personal life and the weight of being Spider-Man.

And the series doesn’t really help either, since it frames the character within a procedural format, with very little room for emotional development or consequences that actually stick. So Hammond’s version, while historically important, ends up feeling weak in comparison and more like an early concept of the character rather than a fully realized interpretation.

3) Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man era)

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Andrew Garfield’s version is really good, but the question is whether he works better as Peter or as Spider-Man — and that’s where things get a bit more complicated. He absolutely nails the energy and emotional openness of the character, but he doesn’t always land the balance that defines “Peter Parker the kid.” He’s probably the most charismatic of the four versions on this list, with a faster, more expressive, and emotionally direct take on the character, but that also makes him feel less like the socially awkward outsider Peter is usually known for.

In fact, in a lot of moments, he seems more comfortable and self-assured, almost like he’s already moved past some of the insecurity that normally sits at the core of the character. On the other hand, when the story leans into loss and trauma, he’s the strongest emotionally (especially in his relationship with Gwen), and that’s where his version of Peter really clicks in a grounded, painful way. But overall, Garfield’s tone swings a bit too much between a “cool” Peter and a devastated one, without always finding a stable middle ground.

2) Tobey Maguire (Sam Raimi era)

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Tobey Maguire stands out mainly because , and he works so well as Peter because he never loses sight of the idea behind him: responsibility always comes paired with guilt. His Peter isn’t the funniest or the most socially sharp version, but he’s probably the most consistent when it comes to identity. You always understand where he is emotionally — trying to do the right thing, even when it comes at the cost of his personal life.

On top of that, the trilogy itself reinforces that idea in a very clear way, with each movie raising the emotional stakes until being Spider-Man literally means sacrificing a normal life altogether. The only reason he doesn’t climb higher on this list is that he doesn’t fully capture the lighter, more teenage side of Peter or the character’s humor in a more balanced way. So while Maguire might be the strongest classic Peter overall, he’s just missing a bit of that extra range to feel completely definitive in every aspect.

1) Tom Holland (Marvel Cinematic Universe era)

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Nobody really beats Tom Holland when it comes to Peter as a complete package. He’s the only one with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end within a continuous storyline, and he starts exactly where the character should start: an excited, insecure teenager trying to prove himself, completely unaware of the scale of the world he’s stepping into. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actually gets a lot of credit here for using that as a foundation, even if at times he feels a bit dependent on figures like Tony Stark (which, to be fair, is part of his early phase rather than his entire characterization).

And the most important part is the evolution: he goes from someone driven by external validation to someone forced to deal with real loss, isolation, and full responsibility. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, that arc finally clicks into place in a way that brings him closer to the classic version of the character, but with an emotional foundation that was built across multiple films. In the end, Holland doesn’t just give a strong standalone interpretation — he’s the version that most closely feels like a complete journey of Peter.

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