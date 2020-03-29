Marvel fans are showing how the MCU changed their lives on Twitter. A giant post encouraging people to raise their hands if the Marvel Studios films had changed their lives has popped up and the people are only too happy to help. It would make sense that these types of appreciation posts would crop up as everyone is inside practicing social distancing. There’s also been ample time to explore all of the MCU movies with all that new-found time inside. People love these characters a ton and it would make sense that they would find some time to show the entire franchise some love.

Kevin Feige has called this first chapter of the Marvel Studios movies The Infinity Saga. He told Empire Magazine about how crucial the Russo Brothers were to sticking the landing last year. “We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” Feige explained. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4 are very much of a piece,” Feige previously mentioned. “They’re very different movies and tonally they’re very different movies, which is why we did not want to say Part 1 and Part 2, but they’re very directly connected. Avengers 4 is the conclusion of all twenty-one movies before it.”

IF THE AVENGERS HAVE CHANGED YOU’RE LIFE IN ANY WAY SAY I ! pic.twitter.com/IMdH0kmUm1 — 𝐋ᵇʷ ⴵ 𝐬𝐩𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟏𝟓 (@waititiodinson) March 28, 2020

With all that lead-in and time to get to know the characters, it makes all the sense in the world that fans would be indebted to the entire project. And it looks like there will be more thrills to come.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Eternals on November 6, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Which MCU movie is your favorite? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the responses down below:

That smile

Standard issue

Everybody now

Comedy.

Classic GIF

Wow.

“I” – Chris Evans will always be the embodiment of the spirit of Steve Rogers/Captain America and RDJ will always be Tony Stark/ Iron man and Chris Hemsworth will always be Thor. I have a C A metal shield proudly displayed in my home. — Tom DiLella (@DilellaTom) March 29, 2020

Oh, absolutely