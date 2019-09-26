Two Avengers Combine to Create a Devastating New Power

The Avengers are made up of some of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe, with powerhouses like Thor, Captain Marvel, and She-Hulk among the elite group. Each hero has a different expertise, and while they are deadly on their own, you have to wonder what it would look like if they combined their abilities. The Avengers are a well-honed unit already, working as a team to take down their opponents, so we’re not talking in that sense. What we are talking about is actually combining their powers to form something altogether new and even more lethal, and that’s exactly what two Avengers did in the latest issue. As you might imagine, the results were impressive to say the least, and from here on out there are spoilers for Avengers #24 so you’ve been warned.

The issue finds the Avengers Celestial headquarters crashed by Cosmic Ghost Rider, and while he doesn’t really have a bone to pick wtih the Avengers, he’s not really sure why he’s there, so he decides to beat down everyone in the vicinity to get to the bottom of it. He encounters everyone at some point, but during the fight, he ends up battling Thor and She-Hulk, and it’s here that we see what they’ve been working on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cosmic Ghost Rider is ging them a run for their money, so at one point Hulk says “Thunder Smash” and Thor replies “Aye, my lady. Tis time.” Hulk grabs Thor’s shoulders as he powers up Mjolnir, and thanks to her internal monologue we know they’ve been working on this move for the past few weeks, though they’ve never tried it in the field.

She-Hulk thinks to herself “What happens when you combine a few bombs’ worth of pure Hulk energy with the power of the God of Thunder?” The answer is Gamma Lightning, as Thor unleashes a huge green blast from Mjolnir that mixes the two energies, and it sends Cosmic Ghost Rider straight through a wall and actually hurts him, something they hadn’t managed to do until then.

You can check out the spoiler images above, and hopefully, Aaron introduces more cool combinations like this, because this team is chock full of fun possibilities.

Avengers #24 is written by Jason Aaron and is drawn by Stefano Caselli and Luciano Vecchio with colors by Jason Keith and letters by VC’s Cory Petit. You can check out the official description below.

“THE CHALLENGE OF THE GHOST RIDERS! If the Avengers thought one Ghost Rider was tough to deal with, wait’ll they see how many Spirits of Vengeance have just been unleashed by the King of Hell, Johnny Blaze! Including the craziest, most powerful Rider of them all…That’s right, it’s the Avengers vs. Cosmic Ghost Rider!”

Avengers #24 is in comic stores now.

Let us know what you think of the new power in the comics and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!