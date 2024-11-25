Black Panther Delivers a Killing Blow to One of Marvel’s Mightiest Gods

A Marvel God has fallen at the hands of the Black Panther. The Black Panther we’re referring to resides in the Ultimate Universe, an alternate Earth from Marvel’s Prime Universe of Earth-616. Ultimate Black Panther is one of the first titles to launch in Marvel’s relaunch of the Ultimate Universe, with its opening story arc pitting T’Challa and Wakanda against the combined forces of Moon Knight (Khonshu and Ra). The war has been long and weary for Black Panther, but the tide appears to be turning in his favor. If a preview of the next issue of Ultimate Black Panther is any indication, Black Panther is about to get the upper hand by slaying one-half of Moon Knight.

Marvel released a preview of Ultimate Black Panther #10 by Bryan Hill, Carlos Nieto, David Curiel, and VC’s Cory Petit. It features Khonshu running through alleyways as if someone is chasing him. An explosion hurls him into a wall, which is where Black Panther makes his entrance. “It seems God has fallen,” Black Panther says. “But can he find the strength to stand?” Instead of standing, Khonshu/Moon Knight ignites an energy blade, seemingly welcoming the fight that’s about to come. However, once Khonshu stands and tries to attack, Black Panther quickly strikes him down by driving his clawed hand through his chest.

As Khonshu falls, a dark voice whispers in the background, “You serve well,” to which Black Panther responds, “I serve no one.” So one-half of Moon Knight is down for the count, with Ra remaining to take care of. Upcoming covers of Ultimate Black Panther tease this confrontation, which fans have been looking forward to since the series launched. Along with redefining roles for established characters in the World of Wakanda, Ultimate Black Panther has also recently introduced a new Sorcerer Supreme.

However, there’s still a question of the Sorcerer Supreme’s identity. One clue that Doctor Strange wouldn’t be the Ultimate Sorcerer Supreme is how he was named as one of the heroes captured by the Maker back during Ultimate Invasion. That mystery will continue to unfold as the Ultimate Sorcerer Supreme lends their help to Black Panther. But does that help come with a cost?

“THE BLACK PANTHER AND THE STRANGE DOCTOR? A prison break brings unlikely aid to Wakanda, but is this new ally a reliable confidant? Or does the godly Moon Knight have more to offer?,” a description of Ultimate Black Panther #10 reads. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 27th.

