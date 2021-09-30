Marvel is ready for a new chapter of Black Panther this November. Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and Juann Cabal (Stormbreaker) are giving fans some of the secret history of Wakanda with Black Panther #1. It’s a new day in the fictional nation and T’Challa is back from those wild travels in space. As with most heroes and societies built on secrets, something from the past threatens the stability of Wakanda. There’s an agent that needs the help of the Black Panther, and the king will go and answer that bell. T’Challa has been hiding something and he can’t risk the larger world finding out about his plan before it launches. Alex Ross has designed an absolutely stunning cover for the first issue. The painterly style lends itself well to this massive group shot of everyone in the Black Panther’s orbit. November might be a few weeks away, but that isn’t going to stop fans from getting excited about what’s to come in this new era.

“It’s a hybrid espionage-Super Hero thriller, but at its core, it’s a love story,” Ridley told The New York Times. “And I don’t mean just romantic love, although there’s some of that as well. It’s love between friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re coming out of a summer where we saw Black people fighting for our rights, standing up, fighting in ways that we haven’t had to do in years,” Ridley added. “And it was really important to me after the year we had where we can have these conversations with Black people and we can use words like love and caring and hope and regret and all these really fundamental emotions that everybody has.”

BLACK PANTHER #1

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by JUANN CABAL

Cover by ALEX ROSS

ON SALE 11/10!

Marvel includes this description, “Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and Stormbreaker artist Juann Cabal launch an all-new BLACK PANTHER series with an action-packed espionage story that will upend everything in T’Challa’s life and have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe!

Secrets from T’Challa’s past have come back to haunt him! Fresh from returning from his travels in space, Black Panther receives an unexpected and urgent message from a Wakandan secret agent! Now T’Challa must race the clock not only to save his agent, but also to keep his true agenda under wraps. Because if the truth comes out, it could cost T’Challa everything…”

Will you be checking out Black Panther #1 in November? Let us know in the comments!