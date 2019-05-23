Marvel Announces “Bring on the Bad Guys” Variants

Marvel will be celebrating its 80th anniversary over the course of this summer, and what better way to kick things off than by celebrating the villains that put our favorite heroes through the wringer each and every month. Marvel villains like Red Skull, Elektra, Dormammu, Yon-Rogg, Count Nefaria, and more will grace the covers of several series over the next few months, and now Marvel has revealed a few of those stylish covers for fans to see.

For instance, Black Panther #15 will feature Erik Killmonger front and center in a cover by Ryan Benjamin, while the Red Skull breaks Cap’s Shield on the cover of Captain America #13 from artist Patch Zircher.

Abomination will keep the Hulk grounded on the cover to Immortal Hulk #22 from artist Ryan Brown, while Thanos will command the spotlight on the cover to his own series Thanos #5 in a cover by Jungeun Yoon. You can check out the full list of villainous covers below.

1. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27 by Woo Cheol Lee – featuring Molten Man

2. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #28 by Bengal – featuring Anna Kravenoff

3. AVENGERS #23 Mike McKone – featuring Count Nefaria

4. BLACK CAT #3 by Inhyuk Lee – featuring Black Cat

5. BLACK PANTHER #15 by Ryan Benjamin – featuring Killmonger

6. CAPTAIN AMERICA #13 Patch Zircher – featuring Red Skull

7. CAPTAIN MARVEL #9 J.G. Jones – featuring Yon-Rogg

8. CONAN THE BARBARIAN SPECIAL #1 by TBD

9. DAREDEVIL #9 by TBD

10. DAREDEVIL #10 by Junggeun Yoon – featuring Elektra

11. DOCTOR STRANGE #18 Martin – featuring Nightmare

12. DOCTOR STRANGE #19 by Nordsol – featuring Dormammu

13. FANTASTIC FOUR #13 by Gerald Parel – featuring Doom

14. FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #10 by TBD

15. FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #11 by TBD

16. GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #8 by TBD

17. IMMORTAL HULK #22 by Ryan Brown – featuring Abomination

18. LOKI #2 by Declan Shalvey – featuring Loki

19. SAVAGE AVENGERS #4 Zaffino – featuring Kulan Gath

20. THANOS #5 Junggeun Yoon – featuring Thanos

21. THOR #16 by TBD

22. TONY STARK: IRON MAN #15 by Mark Brooks – featuring Madame Masque

23. VENOM #17 by Sunghan Yune – featuring Carnage

