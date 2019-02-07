Marvel Makes Change To Iron Man That Might Change Him For Good

Tony Stark has conquered many things in throughout his career as Iron Man, but his greatest enemy has finally resurfaced, and it could mark a major change in the longtime Avenger.

Spoilers incoming for Tony Stark: Iron Man #8, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stark’s technological marvel the eScape has been overtaken by the Controller, which is causing people all around the world still in the interface to think the real world is a simulation. That means they are affecting real things, and that damage is only bolstered thanks to the Controller delivering those users real-world weapons.

Tony’s biological mother is inside the eScape, finding herself in the Home Setting. It’s there she learns that Motherboard is really in control of things, the A.I. that Tony designed. Motherboard has taken the form of Maria Stark, Tony’s dead mother, accompanied by Howard, Tony’s dead father. At one point Motherboard reaches out to Tony through his armor, and because the cerebral link from his armor to the A.I. can work both ways, she is able to take control of him as well.

This causes him to flee the battle in the real world and “head home”, with him eventually heading to the Home Setting himself. When he opens the door though he is in his classic Iron Man armor and sporting a vintage look. He then kisses his “mother” on the cheek and says hi to his dad, who is pouring him a drink.

As Motherboard explains, this is “Tony in his purest form. Free to be whatever he desires, with no restraints.” Howard then hands Tony a martini, which Amanda tries to protest, saying “No! Tony, don’t! You’ve worked so hard! You’ll never forgive yourself if you…” Tony doesn’t listen though and then takes a big swig.

You can check out the spoiler image above.

One of Tony’s biggest struggles was with liquor, and it almost cost him everything at one point. Stark managed to overcome the addiction, but as he’s hinted at in the past, the threat of it is always there, and we hope he doesn’t spiral downward because of what Motherboard is making him do.

Tony Stark: Iron Man #8 is written by Dan Slott and drawn by Valerio Schiti, with a cover designed by Alexander Lozano. The official description is included below.

“You’re not really wearing a jetpack, user. It’s a game. You’re not really shooting someone and stealing their car, user. It’s just a game. You’re not really taking that drink, Tony Stark…Do not miss this issue of Iron Man. “Digital Demon in a Bottle” is literally a game changer!”

Tony Stark: Iron Man #8 is in comic stores now, and you can check out all of our new comic reviews right here!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!