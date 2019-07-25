Marvel Reveals Red Goblin: Red Death Variant By Chris Daughtry

Marvel Comics has revealed a new variant cover created by Chris Daughtry (with inks by legend Ron Garney), lead singer of band Daughtry. The cover features Spider-Man and the Green Goblin will appear as a wraparound variant for the upcoming Red Goblin: Red Death #1

Daughtry is a longtime comic book fan and self-taught artist. In 2016, his dream of sharing his artwork with fans was achieved when he drew a cover for DC Comics’ Batman #50. In 2017, he provided a cover for Rob Liefeld’s Youngblood #1. As a fan of Spider-Man, bringing his talent to Spider-Man is his logical next step.

“I grew up watching the Spider-Man and Friends cartoons as a kid and was always drawn to the bright colors of the costumes of Spider-Man and Green Goblin. It’s beyond a dream come true to be able to collaborate with Marvel and Ron Garney to draw these classic and iconic characters in all their technicolor glory”, said Chris Daughtry.

Daughtry’s band has released five studio albums with four number one hits and four Grammy nominations. The band has sold over 8 million albums and 16 million singles. The band has also had four number one radio singles, including the multi-format hit song “It’s Not Over.” Daughtry’s self-titled album was the fastest-selling rock debut in Soundscan history. Its follow up, Leave This Town, also reached number one. The band’s third album, Break The Spell, was certified gold within four weeks of its release. Their fourth album, Baptized, included the certified gold single, “Waiting For Superman.” Their most recent album is Cage to Rattle, released in May 2019.

Red Goblin: Red Death #1 flashes back to when the Green Goblin, Norman Osborn, combined his goblin serum with the Carnage symbiote to become the Red Goblin. The issue will take a new look at what Norman got up to during that terrifying time with new stories by Pat Gleason, Rob Fee, and Sean Ryan with art by Pete Woods. The issue releases in October.

RED GOBLIN: RED DEATH #1

Writers: PAT GLEASON, ROB FEE, AND SEAN RYAN

Penciller: PETE WOODS

Cover Artist: PHILIP TAN

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY DAUGHTRY & RON GARNEY

DEAD IS THE NEW RED!

In order to finally destroy Spider-Man once and for all Norman Osborn joined himself with the Carnage symbiote, becoming the Red Goblin! Here, at last, is the Red Goblin’s reign of madness and mayhem! So grab your greatest goblin gear and rend your raiments red, for the Red Goblin rides again!