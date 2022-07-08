Marvel's Chris Pratt Reveals He Acts Different as Star-Lord When James Gunn Isn't Around

✖

Chris Pratt revealed that he acts different as Star-Lord when James Gunn isn't behind the camera. io9 caught up with the Marvel star ahead of Jurassic World Dominion and Thor: Love and Thunder. During the conversation, they discussed how Star-Lord can take on different tones depending on the MCU project he appears in. (That sound you hear is all the people dredging up his actions in Avengers: Infinity War as a major example.) But, even Pratt acknowledges that Peter Quill feels a little bit different with James Gunn behind the lens. Now, that's not to say that the flavor that Taika Waititi is going to bring to the Guardians of the Galaxy won't be fun! Love and Thunder seems like a massive gas for MCU fans. But, things have changed for both Thor and Quill in the time since Avengers: Endgame. The narrative will likely reflect that.

"Well, you know, there's James Gunn's Peter Quill and then there's the Peter Quill that has existed outside of James Gunn, which is in cameos in The Avengers and now the cameos in Thor," Pratt explained. "And so truly the Peter Quill that I do when James is in charge is an extension of him. And the Peter Quill that I do when it's not him in charge is really kind of me let loose to do a little bit more than probably he would want me to do, in some way. So I guess the difference would be that."

"James Gunn has a [focus] for Quill that isn't on for Thor or for Avengers," Pratt added. "And so we'll see how that plays out when it comes out. I mean, we're obviously dealing with the end of Avengers and where that left the Guardians of the Galaxy with Thor [Love and Thunder]. We'll see how that sort of transition works to set up [Guardians of the Galaxy] Volume 3."

Thor: Love and Thunder is drecribed by Marvel Studios: "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

