Surprising Guardians of the Galaxy Member Returns in Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

Be prepared to get your fair share of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The group of lovable cosmic characters will get their own holiday special and sequel before too long, both of which are currently filming. Before both of those projects are released, however, the group will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth’s eponymous Asgardian and his wide supporting cast. As confirmed by the Love and Thunder teaser released Monday, even Kraglin (Sean Gunn) will be making his appearance.

During a bit where the team is fighting alongside Thor, Kraglin can be seen rushing off to the side, weaving in and out of oncoming fire. The character even has Yondu’s fin still in-tact, though the Yaka Arrow isn’t immediately seen in use.

Kraglin in 'THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER'. pic.twitter.com/FrQt4W0pqq — One Take 🎬 (@OneTakeNews) April 18, 2022

When we spoke with Gunn after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hit theaters, the actor told us he was still unsure if the character would formally join the ranks of the group.

“I think that that’s to be determined. You know, I think that Kraglin’s story isn’t finished yet. I think I’m comfortable to say that,” Gunn told ComicBook.com at the time. “I wouldn’t go necessarily so far as to say he’s a Guardian, but I know that he’s on the Guardian’s ship when the movie ends, so he’s there with them. We know that all of the rest of the people on Kraglin’s ship are dead, he’s the only survivor from that whole crew of Ravagers that he starts with on the second movie.”

He added, “So I think, we’ll see if Kraglin stays loyal or if he stays with the Guardians in some capacity. I’m really not sure about that yet. I have some ideas because I’ve heard some whispers about what goes on in the third movie, but again, I don’t know for sure.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

