Marvel Fan Brings the MCU’s Female Heroes Together in ‘A-Force’ Poster

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has accumulated an array of female heroes over the years, and now we know what a team-up between all of them could look like.

Reddit user evokkin1 recently shared a fan-made poster for A-Force, uniting the female characters of the MCU in one team. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Word of an all-female Marvel movie has been floating around since October of last year, when it was revealed that Thor: Ragnarok‘s Tessa Thompson had pitched the idea to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Fans have campaigned for it in the months since, with Feige suggesting that it could be a genuine possibility.

“It is an embarrassment of riches,” Feige explained back in February. “Even watching the audience at the Black Panther premiere respond to Lupita [Nyong’o], Letitia [Wright], and certainly Danai [Gurira] in their action sequences … you watch Danai spinning around in that casino, taking out dozens of people, and you go, ‘Of course you can make a whole movie about that!’”

“It is all about figuring out when and how,” Feige continued. “But by the way, many of them have already filmed additional scenes in upcoming movies, so some of that is gonna come sooner rather than later. All of them will be seen again.”

And while it’s unclear if and when this all-female Marvel movie could be a reality, the possibility of it has a growing number of supporters, including Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly.

“I am personally going to continue to keep the rumor and gossip about an all-female Avengers movie going,” Lilly revealed to reporters during Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s official press conference.

“Dude, there’s talk of an all-ladies MCU movie amongst the MCU ladies,” Lilly later told ComicBook.com in the video above. “We would love to do that, and I think we should all put as much pressure as possible on Kevin [Feige] to make that happen.”

Do you hope that an A-Force movie becomes a reality? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6th. Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.