Marvel Confirms Planet of the Apes Creative Team for 2023 Comic

Back in the summer Marvel Comics confirmed that they were returning to the Planet of the Apes after decades and had regained the license to the franchise after many years. At the time the only thing confirmed was that a new series was being planned for early 2023, with some teaser art from Salvador Larroca, but now the creative team for the title has been confirmed and Marvel has enlisted some heavy hitters. In a new post on social media, Marvel revealed that writer David F. Walker is set to pen the new series which will feature artist Dave Wachter on interior art. The series will arrive next year, kicking off in April of 2023.

For those unfamiliar with Walker's work, he's the co-creator of fan-favorite comics including the ComicBook.com Golden Issues' nominated series Bitter Root, plus hit Marvel Titles Power Man and Iron Fist, Nighthawk, Luke Cage, and Occupy Avengers. Over at DC he worked on titles including Cyborg and collaborated with Brian Michael Bendis on hit new character Naomi. Most importantly however, Walker has past experience with the Planet of the Apes series. For BOOM! Studios Walker previously wrote the crossover event Tarzan on the Planet of the Apes and the mini-series Planet of the Apes: Ursus, following the classic character from the original movies. He also wrote the War for the Planet of the Apes tie-in comic, set between the events of 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017's War.

Dave Wachter's work as an artist has been at multple publishers, but with Marvel he's been responsible for interiors on X-Men: Legends and Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon. He also has a lot of experience with other licensed titles at Marvel, penciling Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows and Aliens: Aftermath. For IDW, Wachter previously worked on Godzilla titles as well as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"We're thrilled to welcome Planet of the Apes back to the House of Ideas!" Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski previously said of the return of the series. "The new saga in the pipeline is going explore the limits of what this beloved franchise has to offer through bold comics storytelling, and we look forward to setting foot on this new adventure!"

Marvel first published Planet of the Apes stories in the 1970s with a self-titled series, followed by Adventures on the Planet of the Apes, full-color adaptations of some of the iconic Planet of the Apes films. An omnibus collection of that series is scheduled to be released in 2023 as well.