Comics to Watch Out for After ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War is finally upon us, unleashing secrets and twists 10 years in the making. Fans are walking out of this movie stunned, perhaps the only understandable reaction considering everything they just witnessed. New characters, big deaths, and shocking revelations abound, and many of them are tied directly to the comics.

Oftentimes, when Marvel Studios makes a big announcement or releases a new film, the comics market is shaken up. Seemingly insignificant issues become foundational elements of the outrageously popular Marvel Studios universe and others offer fans insight into how their favorite scenes were first imagined. Both comics collectors and movie audiences seek out the inspiration behind their favorite summer blockbuster, leading to a big jump in prices.

After seeing Avengers: Infinity War, we’re willing to wager that some surprising issues will be jumping in price as speculators descend on local comic book stores before Free Comic Book Day. We have assembled a list of the issues we expect to see the biggest fluctuations in price, so you know what to look out for in the days to come.

Two warnings: First, there are spoilers ahead. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War and do not want to be spoiled, then stop reading now. Second, speculating on the comics market is more like gambling than investment. This list is offered in fun, and you should not spend money you aren’t willing to lose. Like everything related to comics, speculation is best done with a sense of fun.

That having been said, it’s time to see where the market’s interest will go in the wake of this epic film.

“First Story”

Infinity: Free Comic Book Day #1

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Jim Cheung and Mark Morales

The Black Order, Thanos’ four generals capable of taking on multiple Avengers, are the most significant new characters of Avengers: Infinity War. The first of them to appear in comics was Corvus Glaive, who narrated a portion of Thanos’ story in the build to the comics event “Infinity”. His first appearance might have been handed out for free, but finding copies in very good or near mint condition is difficult. Expect this handout to deliver a surprising price in days to come.



“What Maximus Made”

The New Avengers (vol. 3) #8

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Mike Deodato

The rest of the Black Order to appear in Avengers: Infinity War, Black Dwarf, Ebony Maw, and Proxima Midnight, were first seen in this comic prelude to Infinity. Their roles are relatively minor in the issue. However, the intimidating character designs by artist Mike Deodato were kept almost entirely intact for the film. That speaks to both the power found in these characters from the very start and the potential value in this issue.

“Infinity”

Infinity #1

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Jim Cheung, Mark Morales, John Livesay, and David Meikis

Comics collectors distinguish between initial cameos and first appearances. The Black Order made their initial cameo in The New Avengers #8 and their first appearance here. That means both issues are likely to climb in value. The distinction means that new fans will find these great villains doing far more than simply existing. This is a chance to see their personalities and capabilities shine for the very first time.

“The Saga of Thor”

Thor Annual (vol. 1) #11

Written by Alan Zelenetz

Art by Bob Hall and Vince Colletta

The Black Order isn’t likely to appear in any future Marvel Studios films, but that’s not the case for the final new addition to the cast of Avengers: Infinity War: Eitri. He is the King of the Dwarves of Nidavellir and oversaw the creation of many of the universe’s most powerful weapons. This first appearance wraps him into the saga of Thor and ensured a future place in epic comics and movies alike.

“God”

Infinity Gauntlet #1

Written by Jim Starlin

Art by George Perez, Josef Rubinstein, and Tom Christopher

Every issue of Infinity Gauntlet will likely be increasing in price as it’s the story most closely connected to the events of Avengers: Infinity War. This issue is more likely to jump in price than most as it features the disappearance of half of all sentient life. It was a startling moment in the comics that translated to perhaps the single most memorable sequence in any Avengers film. If only for the original snap of Thanos’ fingers, this issue is one to own.

“The Final Confrontation”

Infinity Gauntlet #6

Written by Jim Starlin

Art by Ron Lim and Josef Rubinstein

The final issue of Infinity Gauntlet is going to attract a lot of attention as well for two reasons. First, the ending of Avengers: Infinity War is clearly inspired by the final pages of this issue with Thanos settling down to appreciate his place in the universe (albeit under very different circumstances). This issue also features the final defeat of Thanos, likely providing a framework for Avengers 4 and more key moments to come.

“…Even Demigods Must Dream!”

Silver Surfer (vol. 1) #34

Written by Jim Starlin

Art by Ron Lim and Tom Christopher

Thanos’ return in comics came at the start of “Thanos Quest”, which spanned the pages of Silver Surfer and the miniseries Thanos Quest. All of these issues are likely to climb in value as they follow the original collection of the Infinity Stones. However, this first issue is the one to watch out for above all the others. It stages Thanos’ plans for the universe and presents him in his most iconic fashion as the story builds to Infinity Gauntlet.



“The Fallen”

Siege #4

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Olivier Coipel and Mark Morales

Loki has died more than once in comics, but the instance that most resembles his tragic death at the start of Avengers: Infinity War came in the Marvel Comics event “Siege”. It was here that Loki tried to undo his prior misdeeds by betraying another godlike power and was killed as a result — no tricks. Thor’s reaction and Loki’s final words clearly inspired the God of Mischief’s demise in the movie, and the issue will make a valuable keepsake for fans of Tom Hiddleston’s performance.