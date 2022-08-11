Marvel Releases Midnight Suns Trailer

A new Marvel trailer features the supernatural team known as the Midnight Suns. Writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria are bringing Marvel's mystical defenders together for a new limited series in September, with an all-star lineup that includes Blade, Kushala (the Ghost Rider also known as Spirit Rider), Magik, Wolverine, Nico Minoru, and Strange Academy's Zoe Laveau. Together they must face a threat tied to Doctor Strange, who passed away in the Death of Doctor Strange event series. This threat's first target is the young mystical student Zoe Laveau, and the series promises to impact the very fabric of magic in the Marvel Universe.

Characters such as Agatha Harkness, Doctor Doom, the Strange Academy students, and more will be impacted by the deep secrets that are revealed in Midnight Suns. The trailer shows much of the conflict taking place on the Strange Academy campus as Zoe's life hangs in the balance.

"This series has some twists and turns that pay homage to things that I love about this genre of the Marvel Universe," Sacks told CBR in a recent interview. "This is my first book with magic. It's been great playing with some of those fantasy elements and some of the real-world horrors threaded in via allegory. That stuff made me a fan of Doctor Strange and the original Midnight Sons. So, it's been such a blessing to get to play in this part of the sandbox."

The original Midnight Sons was a team of supernatural defenders created by Howard Mackie and Andy Kubert in 1992's Ghost Rider #31. Their membership included the likes of Ghost Riders Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch, Morbius, Hellstrom, Werewolf by Night, and Doctor Strange. Marvel's Midnight Suns video game was announced last year and comes from Firaxis Games. Along with featuring several mystical heroes, there are also familiar characters such as Wolverine, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man, and Captain America that get mystical upgrades to fight Lilith.

This new era for Marvel magic begins when Midnight Suns #1 arrives on September 14th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)