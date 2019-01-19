Marvel Writer Teases Possible ‘Thunderbolts’ Project

After a three-year hiatus, the Thunderbolts very well could be making their way into their own title soon. That is, of course, should one Marvel Comics writer get his way. In response to a fan question earlier this weekend, creator Matthew Rosenberg seemingly hinted at a new title featuring the fan-favorite anti-hero group.

While he wouldn’t confirm that a new Thunderbolts run was on the way, Rosenberg did shed a quick light on the question.

“Hmm…I can’t answer this right,” Rosenberg tweeted in response to a fan. “But I like the question.”

Hmm… I can't answer this right now. But I like the question.

Rosenberg has had some recent experience writing the team, after all, as the characters banded together in hopes of tracking down Frank Castle — who, weirdly enough, was wearing James Rhodes’ old War Machine armor — in a recent run of The Punisher.

The group itself hasn’t had its own title for nearly two years after Jim Zub’s run with the group ended amidst the Secret Wars event in the Summer of 2017.

As far as Rosenberg goes, the creator is keeping busy with a whole host of titles at the House of Ideas. The writer is currently writing Uncanny X-Men alongside Kelly Thompson (Hawkeye) and Ed Brisson (Extermination) and The Punisher with artist Greg Smallwood (Moon Knight). He’s also a part of the creative team — with Donny Cates and Niko Henrichon — of Marvel’s Marvel Knights 20th mini-series.

Although it has yet to be seen whether or not the writer will get a Thunderbolts series, after all, he’ll still likely be pushing out titles for Marvel for quite some time. Rosenberg signed an exclusive deal with the publishing house in 2017.

The group has yet to be adapted for live-action, but as the the Marvel Cinematic Universe grows to over 20 movies, fans are chomping at the bit to see the anti-heroes team up. To date, the MCU has introduced Helmut Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (William Hurt), just to name a few. According to John-Kamen, she’d love reprising her villainous role in a Thunderbolts flick.

“That would be fun! That would be fun. I think, you know, as well, in the original comics Ghost was with Iron Man, it was actually originally Iron Man (villain), you know, and I actually went when I was in Atlanta, went and actually bought the Thunderbolts comic books,” John-Kamen shared with press a during a set visit for the film. “With any Marvel character whatever happens to them, you always go the possibility is endless. And with me, it would be an honor to work with any of the heroes, and any of the antagonist, and any of the things in the Marvel Universe. I mean, yeah, that would be amazing!?”