Marvel's D23 Expo Reveals, She-Hulk's Madisynn Interview | Phase Zero

Following the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4, Phase Zero recorded a new episode on Thursday which discussed the new Marvel Cinematic Universe entry with special guest, Madisynn herself, Patty Guggenheim! Guggenheim made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the new She-Hulk episode, as seen in a clip debuted exclusively by ComicBook.com. As has become the norm, She-Hulk offered up cameos and laughs which warranted plenty of fun discussion on the Phase Zero episode which was based out of Anaheim, California, this week.

Ahead of the D23 Expo, Phase Zero's crew weighed in on the possibility of announcements for many of the highly-hyped projects coming from Marvel Studios in the next few years. Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Jamie Jirak, and Aaron Perine shared how thoroughly they expect there to be news regarding projects like Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars, Deadpool 3, and more.

Phase Zero Episode 2x35 is available now on all major podcast platforms. It is also available in video form on the ComicBook.com Twitch channel and the official Phase Zero YouTube channel. Phase Zero's new YouTube channel recently surpassed 1,300,000 views as the podcast saw an uptick in downloads with the bonus episode from San Diego Comic-Con. Links can be found below!

The Phase Zero podcast capped off an exciting freshman year in 2021. In its first episode, the Phase Zero show revealed its mission to be creating a fun and positive community of Marvel fans, getting fans an opportunity to interact with members of the Marvel Studios family, and providing exclusive insights from hosts and celebrity guests. All of those boxes have been checked and more, with more than 1.2 million listeners across all platforms in 2021!

Throughout 2022, Phase Zero has continued to innovate its content and provide a fun, welcoming environment for all fans. Exclusive interviews with Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis, Marvel Studios prop master Russell Bobbitt, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume designer Graham Churchyard, and Venom director Ruben Fleischer have been featured in Season 2, along with a trivia episode, a dive into plot holes, and anticipation rankings!

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It's the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on twitch.tv/comicbook every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!