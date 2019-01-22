Marvel Reveals Major Power Change for Daredevil

Daredevil is currently out of action, but it seems he will get a power boost in Marvel’s War of the Realms.

Daredevil has always protected Hell’s Kitchen from threats both within and without, but in the upcoming War of the Realms, he will be tasked not just with defending Hell’s Kitchen, but all of Earth. The good news though is he’s getting a power boost it seems, at least according to the April solicitations.

Part of those solicitations included a description of the upcoming miniseries War of the Realms: War Scrolls #1 (of 3), which is written by Jason Aaron, Chip Zdarsky, and Josh Trujillo with art by Andrea Sorrentino, Joe Quinones, and more. The description starts out with a line that reads “Gifted the sight of the Bifrost, Daredevil watches all Midgard burn under Malekith’s invasion”, which raises a few questions.

The first is what exactly is the sight of the Bifrost, and how does this enhance or change Matt’s already impressive radar sense? Can he see entire realms like Heimdall can now? Also, how does he get it, and is it temporary or permanent? We’ve got loads of questions to be sure, and we want answers!

Honestly, we’re just glad he’s up and around these days, as currently, it’s all he can do to just get out of bed. You can check out the official description below:

“WAR OF THE REALMS: WAR SCROLLS #1 (of 3)

JASON AARON, CHIP ZDARSKY, JOSH TRUJILLO (W)

ANDREA SORRENTINO, JOE QUINONES AND MORE (A)

Cover by ALAN DAVIS, MARK FARMER & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO

THE MUST-READ COMPANION TO WAR OF THE REALMS!

Gifted the sight of the Bifrost, Daredevil watches all Midgard burn under Malekith’s invasion. How will the Guardian of Hell’s Kitchen…guard an entire Earth turned to Hell? Find out in a story by Jason Aaron & Andrea Sorrentino! All this and more (including a new Howard the Duck story by Chip Zdarsky & Joe Quinones!), straight from the battlefield of WAR OF THE REALMS!”

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99″”

In the current run of Daredevil, Man Without Fear, Matt Murdock is struggling with both fear and a broken body, results of getting hit by a truck but also years of punishment he’s suffered being Daredevil. He’s struggling both mentally and physically, but we suspect he’ll get the fire back eventually, becoming the Daredevil we all know and love.

War of the Realms: War Scrolls hits stores in April.