‘Marvel’s Daredevil’ Real World Healthcare Costs Are Staggering

When it comes to Daredevil, the vigilante will do just about anything to complete a mission. Matthew Murdock is more than willing to break a few bones if it means saving Hell’s Kitchen, he’ll scuff up himself without a second thought. So, really, it’s no surprise to learn Daredevil‘s healthcare costs redefine staggering.

Recently, Marvel decided it was time someone figured out how much money Murdock would really be spending on medical care for himself and those around him. Some in-depth healthcare reconnaissance led the company to some seriously big costs, but there’s a bit of good news here…

At the very least, most of the medical costs incurred by Daredevil are for others and not himself. So, yay?

As you can see here, a full infographic has been released breaking down the healthcare costs of Netflix’s Daredevil. As it turns out, Murdock has racked up hospital bills for himself to the tune of $106,000 USD, give or take. However, those who go against Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen are worse off; It turns out the combined medical bill for fight-related injuries sustained by everyone else in Daredevil totals close to $3.5 million.

Maybe it’s because Daredevil keeps going to Claire for off-the-clock treatment?

According to the analysis, Daredevil knows how to make his enemies hurt physically as well as financially. The total healthcare cost for everyone else goes up by about $133,000 per episode, and the graphic tracks the staggering total cost through the end of season two. So, if you have seen the hero’s latest Netflix outing, you can imagine how much season three raised insurance premiums in Hell’s Kitchen.

For those curious as to how this data was collected, the research done was extensive. A thorough watch-through was done of Daredevil where every fight-related injury was tallied so long as it didn’t result in an on-screen death.

“I pulled approximate medical bills for all sorts of difficult medical maladies that a goon who goes toe-to-toe with Daredevil may sustain. For the sake of simplicity (and figuring that, despite taking place in an America of scientific miracles, cutting edge technology, and medical advances beyond our wildest dreams, their health care system is still financially obscene), I calculated that the checks come to about $18,454 per knockout and concussion, $3,403 for leg fracture, $7,666 for arm fracture, $1,481 if they’d need to go to the ER, and, if Kingpin decided to make a serious mess of an employee’s face, $2,762 for generic trauma-related disorders,” the article explains.

“The results were staggering. By my reckoning, enemies of Daredevil sustained something like 178 knockouts or concussions over the course of two seasons, compared to just three times that Murdock himself suffered an unambiguous knockout. Devil of Hell’s Kitchen? More like Angel of Mercy General Accounts Receivable.”

Daredevil may get laid out every episode, but Murdock definitely dishes out more damage than he receives. So, if all the goons in Hell’s Kitchen were smart, they would leave their nefarious livelihoods behind and move somewhere with universal healthcare ASAP.

So, does this medical analysis surprise you? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!