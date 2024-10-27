Paul Bettany Offers Major Update About Vision Series (And Reveals Why He’s Watching Agatha All Along)

Marvel’s Vision series isn’t set to arrive on Disney+ until 2026, but star Paul Bettany just revealed a major update on the eagerly anticipated series. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Bettany revealed that the series is expected to begin production next year and he’s excited about it, but he also revealed that he’s been keeping up with WandaVision spinoff series Agatha All Along — there’s so much for him to “learn” as he heads into making the Vision series.

“I love it. I love it and I’m so proud of [showrunner] Jac Schaeffer and I am going to watch again because there’s so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution,” Bettany said when asked about Agatha All Along.

Marvel’s Vision series — which has also been referred to as Vision Quest, though it does not yet have an official title — will be the second spinoff of WandaVision. The series will follow from the events of WandaVision which saw Vision’s white robotic body going off on a search for identity. When the series was first announced, Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer was listed as the showrunner for the series, but it was reported earlier this year that Terry Matalas was instead taking on the role. Schaeffer confirmed to ComicBook in September that she is no longer involved with the Vision series — but she’s rooting for it.

“I’m not,” Schaeffer confirmed. “I so wish them well. Paul’s a dear friend and he’s an extraordinary person. He owns this character, so I’m not involved, but I’m entirely rooting for it.”

Outside of Schaeffer confirming that she’s not involved with the series, we don’t have a ton of details about the Vision series. It has been confirmed that James Spader will return as Ultron. The actor previously gave voice to the villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The series also recently added Star Trek: Picard and 12 Monkeys star Todd Stashwick as “an assassin who is on the trail of [the titular] android and the technology he possesses.”

How Will Agatha All Along Influence the Vision Series?

With there being no concrete details about Vision just yet, it’s unclear how much of an influence Agatha All Along will have on the series. Bettany’s comments about rewatching Agatha All Along could very easily be more a reference to some of the series’ major revelations — namely that Billy lives — rather than any direct plot throughline. That said, given that it is possible that the Vision series will draw from Marvel’s Vision Quest storyline from West Coast Avengers comics in the 1980s, and the possibility that Agatha All Along could see a return of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch — one of the biggest theories about the series is that Wanda will return, somehow, by series’ end — there are any number of ways for Agatha All Along, WandaVision, and the upcoming Vision series to connect.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes arrive Wednesdays at 9pm ET. Marvel’s untitled Vision series is currently expected to arrive sometime in 2026.