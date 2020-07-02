Ghost Rider Star Gabriel Luna Supports Anthony Mackie's Marvel Studios Diversity Criticism

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

While Marvel Studios is hoping to move forward with representing the diversity of its audiences with its on-screen characters, Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie recently pointed out how much the studio lacks behind-the-scenes diversity, a notion which Ghost Rider actor Gabriel Luna recently emphasized. Luna pointed out that, despite exciting fans with his performance of Robbie Reyes in Agents of SHIELD and being prepared to give the character his own standalone TV series, he felt as though it was a major missed opportunity to have a Latino character lead their own series, with that project ultimately being abandoned for the foreseeable future.

"Amen [Anthony Mackie]. To think we were right on the launchpad with Ghost Rider and still couldn’t get it made," Luna shared on Twitter while posting a link to Mackie's comments. "An opportunity lost to have a Mexican-American lead in a world where films with Latino leads make up less than 3%."

Luna speaking out about the issue is what Mackie's original comments encouraged, as it was in a conversation with actor Daveed Diggs that he expressed that those who are underrepresented and manage to find a foothold in the industry need to hold respective studios accountable.

"When The Falcon and The Winter Soldier comes out, I'm the lead. When Snowpiercer comes out, you're the lead. We have the power and the ability to ask those questions," Mackie expressed during a conversation for Variety. "It really bothered me that I've done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white."

Despite Luna's frustrations about Marvel's future and his time as Ghost Rider, he previously revealed his pride over audiences still being able to witness his character's impact in previous adventures.

"I was gearing up for Ghost Rider for some time, a few years now, just on hold, waiting," Luna shared with ComicBook.com. "So I guess there's not much hope holding out. I think it's mainly, I know maybe there's still couple of pages that are ... the binding of the book is not really closed. But for me, personally, I think that, you leave it where it was. We put our heart into it and I'm really happy because I think a lot of people, I'm happy that there's a whole generation of young people, [they know] Ghost Rider is Robbie Reyes. And I think that won't change, whether we do another show or not. I think that that's something that'll always make me very proud. So you just leave that where it is. I'm really excited to see what the future holds and what we're working on now and see what happens."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.