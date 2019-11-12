Marvel Releases Doctor Strange: Surgeon Supreme Trailer

Marvel has released the trailer for Doctor Strange: Surgeon Supreme #1, the first issue of the new series written by Mark Waid and drawn by Kev Walker. The new trailer has Waid and others discussing how Doctor Strange’s status quo changes in the new series. The series pics up after Doctor Strange repairs his broken hands and returns to work as a surgeon “With Doctor Strange, what I’m really looking forward to is telling smaller, more human stories,” Waid says. “We want to get more into the heart of Doctor Strange and what’s it’s like to have to make the decisions he has to make every day.”

“Doctor Strange now has two jobs,” editor Darren Shaw adds. “By night, he’s the sorcerer supreme, the mast of the mystic arts. But by day, he’s also a surgeon.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Waid points out that “Doc practices at McCarthy Medical Institute, which sharp readers will recognize as the same place where Jane Foster, aka Valkyrie practices.” Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski teases that “The hospital going to become a focal point for so many different characters in the Marvel Universe. It’s going to be the new icon in Marvel’s New York.”

Waid also praised Walker’s artwork in the series. “Kev Walker’s the perfect fit for this. His style is so human and yet so horrific at the same time.”

Cebulski adds, “From the minute you see the beautiful Phil Noto cover, to when you open it up and you get engrossed in the story and see Kev Walker’s carry you through from page one to the last page, this everything that fans love about Marvel. This is the world outside your window.”

Waid and company believe the book will appeal to new readers and old. “The story to appeal to new readers,” Waid says. “We are bringing you in from the ground floor right off the bat.”

Shaw says, “Whether you’ve never read a Doctor Strange comic before, or you’re only familiar with him from the movies, this first issue has you covered.”

Waid concludes, “It’s a Doctor Strange you’ve not seen in a long long time. And make no mistake, this is, at heart, a horror book. It is scary, and it’s dealing with things you and I can really grasp and really be afraid of.”

Are you excited about Doctor Strange: Surgeon Supreme? Let us know in the comments. Doctor Strange: Surgeon Supreme #1 goes on sale on December 25th.

Doctor Strange: Surgeon Supreme #1

OCT190945

(W) Mark Waid (A) Kev Walker (CA) Phil Noto

The impossible has happened! Doctor Strange’s hands have been healed, restoring his surgical skills – but now he’s being torn between his obligations as the Sorcerer Supreme and as a neurosurgeon. And when he’s forced to choose which vows to uphold, who suffers most for it? After all, magic always has a cost…Be here for a brand new era of magic…and horror from Mark Waid (HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE) and Kev Walker (BLACK PANTHER)!

Rated T+

In Shops: Dec 25, 2019

Final Orders Due: Nov 18, 2019

SRP: $3.99