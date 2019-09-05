Marvel Unveils Eternals Primers Coming In December

Marvel’s next big team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unquestionably The Eternals, and while newcomers to the comics might not be super aware of the group, Marvel will be launching two books this December that will get you up to speed. The first is a reprint of the classic Jack Kirby written and drawn Eternals #1, which featured the group’s first appearance and many of the concepts that fans will see in the upcoming film. The book originally hit stores in 1976, and the Facsimile Edition will bring the original book back to life including all of the ads that were originally featured.

The second book is Eternals: Secrets From The Marvel Universe, which will collect material from the Untold Tales of the Marvel Universe that originated in What If? issues #23 through #30. Those stories featured the secret origins of the Eternals as well as their connections to Thanos and the Inhumans, and we imagine if Marvel is bringing those particular stories up here we could see something related to them when the movie hits.

You can check out the full covers for both books and the official descriptions below.

ETERNALS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

WRITTEN BY JACK KIRBY

PENCILED BY JACK KIRBY

COVER BY JACK KIRBY

In 1976, the legendary King of comics Jack Kirby returned to Marvel brimming with cosmic ideas — and none were bigger than the Earthshattering immortals known as the Eternals! In this mind-blowing first issue, Kirby unleashes the full brilliance of his unbridled imagination to reveal a secret history of heroes and horrors — in which two bizarre branches of humanity’s cousins, the Eternals and the Deviants, vie to inherit the Earth! Prepare to meet Ikaris, Warlord Kro, and a colorful cast full of titans and terrors that could only have been conceived by the King himself! But who are the space gods known as the Celestials, and what happens if they are summoned back to Earth? It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting ETERNALS (1976) #1.

32 PGS./ONE SHOT/RATED T … $3.99

ETERNALS: SECRETS FROM THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1

MARK GRUENWALD, RALPH MACCHIO,

PETER GILLIS (W)

RON WILSON, RICHARD BUCKLER (A)

COVER BY TODD NAUCK

In the “Untold Tales of the Marvel Universe,” the secret past of the Eternals is laid bare! See how space gods brought the Eternals to life! Discover the connections between the Eternals and Thanos, the Mad Titan! And learn the key role they played in the history of the Inhuman royal family! Collecting material from What If? (1977) #23 – 30.

56 PGS./ONE SHOT/RATED T …$4.99

Eternals #1 Facsimile Edition and Eternals: Secrets From The Marvel Universe #1 hit comic stores this December.