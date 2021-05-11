Marvel Fan Creates Marvel Studios Fanfare Using A Hand Cranked Music Box

✖

By now we've all heard the Marvel Studios fanfare probably dozens of times, and even with the alterations that have been made to the visual presentation as it plays before a new film or show we've never heard it like this. The Music Box Rox YouTube account has revealed a music box that plays the opening fanfare music by Michael Giacchino, complete with images of Marvel characters like Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor, The Falcon, and Captain America, in addition to the Marvel Studios logo, on the card that plays the song. Watch the full video of the music box fanfare below!

The Marvel FanFare premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in the summer of 2016 and began to appear ahead of Marvel Studios movies starting with Doctor Strange. It would appear traditionally ahead of films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War, with a modified version appearing ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming with an instrumental version of the theme from the classic Spider-Man cartoon (Spider-Man: Far From Home would include Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" over the Marvel logo).

Avengers: Endgame would be the most different version of the Marvel Studios logo ahead of any of their releases, featuring the song "Dear Mr. Fantasy" by Traffic and cleverly editing out all of the characters that had been snapped away by Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. A new version of the Black Panther opening was released on Disney+ to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Now over ten years into the experiment that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios has never been in a more unique and interesting place for their style of storytelling and the breadth of what they're capable of doing. This year alone has seen the first two original shows from Marvel Studios premiere on Disney+ with four more shows set to premiere this year and four feature films scheduled to debut in theaters.

“When we start with a movie, we hope there is a part two, we hope there is part three, but we aren’t factoring that into the part 1,” Feige said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Some of the shows that I mentioned that we are about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a season two or a season three in a more direct way compared to a show like WandaVision that goes into a feature,”

The next chapters in the MCU to appear in theaters will be Black Widow on July 9, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3, Marvel's Eternals on November 5, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17.