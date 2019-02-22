Marvel Fan Spots ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Extra Dressed Like Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man

2019 is bringing us three highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and the wait is clearly making fans anxious. In order to kill time, many MCU lovers have taken to dissecting the trailers for the new films as well at the previous movies.

A recent post to the r/marvelstudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole,” shows that an extra in Avengers: Infinity War may have been paying homage to another Marvel movie. According to Reddit user, u/makensims, this background actor resembles Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

“This extra in Infinity War dressed similarly to Spider-Man in 2012,” they wrote.

As you can see, the extra is wearing a brown jacket, glasses, and a t-shirt that resembles the Albert Einstein one worn by Andrew Garfield‘s Peter Parker.

“I just thought it was a slightly interesting coincidence. Especially considering that it’s the same t-shirt,” they added later in a comment.

Many Marvel fans were quick to react to the post.

“Day 212 without MCU movie…,” u/xrafaalvesx joked.

“Good catch,” u/noalno added.

“Holy s***, there is no way this isn’t intended,” u/Direnta replied.

There’s some debate as to whether this was a sneaky decision made by the costume department or the extra himself. Typically, when serving as a background actor, you’re asked to bring some clothing options and the wardrobe department decides if they want you to wear your own clothes or ones they pick out for you. Basically, this could have been anyone’s call! Or, you know, just a hilarious coincidence.

While Garfield may be done playing Spidey, you can watch him in the upcoming film Mainstream from Gia Coppola which also stars Nat Wolff and Jason Schwartzman.

You can catch the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man next being played by Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In addition to Holland, Far From Home stars Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Do you think this extra in Infinity War is purposely dressed like Garfield’s Peter Parker or is it a coincidence? Tell us in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5th. Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

