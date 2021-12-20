Marvel Fans Are Celebrating Wong After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland may be the face of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but fans are celebrating Benedict Wong’s Marvel Cinematic Universe character Wong as the breakout star of the film. He only has a small part in No Way Home, though we do find out that Wong has become the new Sorcerer Supreme in the five years after the Blip caused Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to dust out of existence. Wong is also the only one against Stephen Strange casting a spell to make the world forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Fans are now celebrating Wong’s increased role in the MCU, calling him a highlight of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Seeing as how Peter Parker and Doctor Strange essentially cracked open the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Wong was shown to be correct in his assessment of the dangers that spell created. Fans immediately embraced this side of Wong, cheering him on as Spider-Man: No Way Home scored the third-biggest global opening of all time. Of course, if it wasn’t for the spell going wrong, we wouldn’t have the triumphant returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, two major highlights of the movie.

The second trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings included a quick scene of Wong battling Abomination in a Fight Club-style arena. He also had a slightly expanded role in the actual movie, appearing in a post-credits scene with Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Katy (Awkwafina), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). The group is shown studying the Ten Rings Shang-Chi confiscated from his father Wenwu. Before the post-credits scene concluded, Wong tells Shang-Chi and Katy to brace themselves for the wild ride they’re about to embark on, since becoming a hero in the MCU is no small task.

There are even calls for Wong to star in his own Disney+ series. The crowd at Fan X 2019 asked the Doctor Strange star what a Wong series would look like, forcing him to ponder the project himself. “I’m spoiled for choice. Training the other wizards I guess?” he said. “It’s certainly a load of weapons, as yet undiscovered, the powers and what we could do. I think Wong could go on and settle the mission somewhat, maybe?”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters. What are your thoughts on Wong’s appearance in the movie? Scroll down to see what other Marvel fans are saying, and make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments.

