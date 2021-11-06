Marvel Fans Can’t Believe Eternals Surprise Guest in Credits Scene

Marvel’s Eternals has finally made its way into theaters, introducing a bold and wide-ranging new chapter into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film brought a large number of previously-unseen characters into the franchise, and it definitely seems like their stories are absolutely far from over. That was true even through the film’s post-credits scenes, which teased characters and actors that undeniably took fans by surprise. Spoilers for Marvel’s Eternals below! Only look if you want to know!

The film’s mid-credits scene saw Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) on their ship, setting a course to find other Eternals. Their plans were temporarily derailed when two figures arrived on the ship — Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt) and Eros / Starfox (Harry Styles), the brother of Thanos. While Styles’ role in the franchise had been heavily hinted at (especially in the lead-up to the film’s debut), there was still a lot of excitement surrounding his appearance — and according to director Chloe Zhao, it was a casting decision years in the making.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” Zhao revealed in an interview with Deadline. “I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll [voiced by Patton Oswalt in Eternals] and Eros to Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios president] a while back. I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way [the] Eternals influenced us, earthlings.”

Given the voracious fandom surrounding Styles — stemming from his days as a member of One Direction — it was safe to assume that his MCU introduction would make fans excited. That certainly seems to be the case, with countless tweets pouring in about his mid-credits appearance in Eternals. Here are just a few of those responses.

