Marvel Fans Think Khonshu Sounds A Lot Like Optimus Prime

After three episodes of Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ series, Moon Knight fans are convinced that the mysterious Egyptian god Khonshu sounds a bit like the leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, from the Transformers. To be clear, no, Peter Cullen, the iconic voice of Optimus Prime, does not voice Khonshu in Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight. That job belongs to F. Murray Abraham. However, fans feel the performance has an Optimus Prime-like quality, maybe mixed with a bit of Gandalf the Grey or Liam Neeson. Fans have been talking about it on Twitter, and we’ve gathered some of those reactions here. Take a look below.
Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.
Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. New episodes debut weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.