Marvel To Release Free X-Men And Spider-Man/Venom Comic Books In July

Marvel Comics is going to release a free set of X-Men, Spider-Man, and Venom comics in July, as a consolation prize for May's Free Comic Book Day, which had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Marvel announced the new make-up day for Free Comic Book Day, while also promising that the books they'll be giving away to fans are not just frivolous, but in fact key in setting up some big events in the Marvel Universe: "Previously scheduled to release on Free Comic Book Day in May, these never-before-seen stories will set up some of the biggest moments coming to the Marvel Universe."

You can check out the full announcement from Marvel - including the book details - below:

"This July, readers will get a chance to dive into some of Marvel’s most exciting new titles with brand-new stories for free at participating comic shops! Originally part of May’s Free Comic Book Day, Marvel will be now be releasing two never-before-seen titles for fans to get a first look at some of Marvel’s biggest upcoming events. Each issue will contain two separate extraordinary tales involving the X-Men, Spider-Man, and more by Marvel’s most acclaimed creators!



Available on July 15, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020: X-MEN will feature a brand-new X-MEN story by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz that will lead into the game-changing X OF SWORDS crossover! The second story will also foreshadow an upcoming epic tale by Tom Taylor and Iban Coello.



And on July 22, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM will provide two exciting tales connected to the coming major storylines in VENOM, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and BLACK CAT from top creators Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, Jed MacKay, and Patrick Gleason and more!



More details will be shared with retailers this week on how to receive these titles as part of Marvel’s Back in Action program.



Before picking up these new titles from your favorite comic shop, be sure to ask about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at http://marvel.com/lovecomicshops or by visiting http://marvel.com/lovecomicshops.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020: X-MEN #1 (JAN200008)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN and TOM TAYLOR

Art by PEPE LARRAZ and IBAN COELLO

Available July 15

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 (JAN200033)

Written by DONNY CATES and JED MCKAY

Art by RYAN STEGMAN and PATRICK GLEASON

Available July 22

(Photo: Marvel Comics) For Marvel’s most up-to-date release schedule for your favorite comics, visit Marvel.com/newcomics."

With both the X-Men and Spider-Man books headed toward some pretty big events in the coming year, these free books are not to be missed! You can pick them up as comic book shops and publishers slowly get back to business.

