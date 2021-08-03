A New Marvel LLC Might Hint At A Ghost Rider Series On Disney+

✖

A new Marvel LLC listing may be our best hint yet that a new Ghost Rider series is headed to Disney+ in the near future. Murphy's Multiverse spotted the fact that a new production company called "Richmond Street Productions LLC" was recently filed by Marvel, with the listing that it will be a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming series. As it turns out, Richmond Street in Brooklyn, New York, is a stone's throw from Cypress Hills National Cemetery, a place that is directly connected to Ghost Rider and the Spirit Vengeance's host, Danny Ketch.

In the comics, Cypress Hills Cemetery is part of Daniel Ketch's origin story of becoming Ghost Rider, and a key location he would return to many times. Cypress Hills is also a key location to Marvel's "Midnight Sons" imprint and storyline from the 1990s. That arc saw Ghost Rider and former host Johnny Blaze form the "Midnight Sons," nine beings with ties to the occult, brought together by Doctor Strange to stop the rise of Lilith, Mother of Demons. The team has since had several different iterations, all centered around the same theme.

There has been a consistent buzz about what could be happening with the Ghost Rider franchise, under Marvel Studios' roof. Aside from the 2000s movies with Nicholas Cage as Johnny Blaze, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes) got a quasi-introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the Agents of SHIELD series. That AoS Ghost Rider was supposed to get his own solo series on Hulu - but it was canceled, and Ghost Rider has been waiting in the wings of Marvel Studios ever since.

LLC filings have already proven to be a reliable source for early leaks about new MCU series: Marvel Studios spoiled Loki's second season when the original production company filing for "Limbo Productions LLC" was listed for multiple seasons. That's all to say: this Ghost Rider theory could be on point.

Earlier this year the Marvel rumor mill churned with word that Zack Snyder was directing a Ghost Rider reboot for Marvel - something that Snyder quickly shot down: "Oh, really? I don't know that," Snyder told Tyrone Magnus. "It's kind of fun, I gotta be honest. It's cool, you're like, 'Oh yeah, no, Ghost Rider is a done deal!' No. But no, it's not."

The only real even close to the official thing we've heard from Marvel came from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige back in 2018. According to Feige, Ghost Rider has the elements of the genre he wants more Marvel projects to play with:

"I love film. I love film, I love all different film genres," Feige said. "I certainly would like to play with as many genres as possible."

Disney+ now offers Marvel Studios an avenue to do anything from a new Ghost Rider series centered on Danny Ketch (the only host not to get his own live-action project), or a full-on "Midnight Sons" event series. What would you like to see?