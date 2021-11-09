Marvel Gives Ultron a Sentai Makeover

Marvel is giving Ultron a Sentai makeover, as part of the ongoing series Avengers: Tech-On. Like every other character in the anime-style of Avengers: Tech-On, Ultron’s design has been re-imagined in the Sentai genre style of Power Rangers and other famous series. That’s especially fun in this case since Ultron – an evil A.I. with multiple robotic bodies – is one of the more anime-esque characters in the Marvel Universe. So what does it look like when one of Marvel’s robotic figures gets the Sentai treatment? See for yourself below:

Avengers: Tech-On #4 (of 6) (W) Jim Zub (A) Chamba (CA) Eiichi Shimizu (VCA) Peach Momoko

RATED T

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99 THE MARVEL-SENTAI SENSATION CONTINUES!

• While cracks begin to form between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, an army of Ultrons descends on Japan, and only the Iron Avengers can stop them!

• AVENGERS TECH-ON is a tokusatsu-inspired action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub (Uncanny Avengers, Champions) and illustrated by Jeff “Chamba” Cruz (Venom: The End). Collect the S.H.Figuarts action figures and read the comic!

Avengers Tech-On has been an enjoyable read, punctuated by some spectacular artwork from Chamba, with Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi’s cover art. An Avengers squad including Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Wolverine have all been given awesome Sentai armor suit makeovers. In addition to Ultron, a Sentai Loki armor was revealed at the end of the second issue; the third issue revealed that Loki’s true handlers in the evil Orochi Facility used the trickster to test Stark’s Avengers suits and their capabilities. The next wave that the Orochi have planned is an armada of Ultron bots that will spread the Avengers’ ranks thin, and allow them to be taken apart, one by one.

Ultron’s clout as a Marvel villain seems to be at an all-time high. James Spader’s version in Avengers: Age of Ultron introduced Ultron to a much bigger global mainstream audience; six years later, that film has earned a lot more love from fans than it did on its initial release – to the point that Ultron is now a villain many Marvel fans want to see back in the limelight. Fans got that chance this summer with the release of Marvel’s What If…? TV series on Disney+. Ultron turned out to be the big bad of the series – a version of the villain that merged with The Vision and won the battle in AoU, eventually taking hold of the Infinity Stones to become a universal destroyer that threatens the entire Marvel Multiverse. What If? ultimately left that version of Ultron on the gameboard, to possibly be revisited later.

Avengers Tech-On will be released on November 10th.