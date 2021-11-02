Marvel Holiday Groot Glow Funko Pop Launches as a Box Warehouse Exclusive

Dancing Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy was (and possibly still is) the highest-selling Funko Pop of all-time. So it’s no surprise that Baby Groot is ringing in the 2021 holiday season with a new figure. In fact, it’s a glow-in-the-dark Box Warehouse exclusive that you can order here on Amazon for $19.90 while it lasts.

If you are unfamiliar, Box Warehouse is an Amazon retailer that is reputable enough to partner with Funko. However, as far as we know, a Box Warehouse exclusive has happened only once before with the metallic My Hero Academia Totdoroki Funko Pop. You can still order that Pop figure here on Amazon priced at $24.90.

If you’re looking for more holiday-themed Funko Pops, check out the releases for the Festival of Fun event that took place back in August. You can keep tabs on all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include:

As for Guardians of the Galaxy, there’s a lot on the horizon. The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot (a series of shorts which will feature little Groot in a number of wacky adventures) and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.