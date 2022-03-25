Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel’s Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War‘s trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder’s titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.

Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War Alpha #1 kicks off the festivities before exploding in the pages of both Hulk and Thor’s solo titles throughout May and June. The heroes are also celebrating their 60th anniversaries, which makes the crossover event even more relevant. Marvel’s new volume of Hulk introduced TITAN, a new monstrous alter ego for the hero, while Thor‘s “God of Hammers” arc concluded with the death of Odin, the God of Thunder’s father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When mysterious circumstances bring them into conflict once more, will the God of Thunder be able to triumph against a Bruce Banner who can now control his rage?” a description of Hulk vs. Thor reads. Images in the trailer show Hulk and Thor squaring off in a gladiator-style arena, reminiscent of their showdown in Thor: Ragnarok. Even the newly-resurrected Watcher can be seen in the crowd, chowing down on some popcorn as the two gladiators face off.

“Well, I was a little surprised that Marvel approached me to write this, if I’m being honest. I’m mostly known for writing very small, very quiet, intimate comics, so I had to—ha!! Sorry. Couldn’t keep that up. Yeah, this is gonna be bonkers as hell, guys,” Cates said. “We’re going to break EVERYTHING! Happy birthday, Hulk and Thor! Hope you enjoy MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF VIOLENCE!”

A complete checklist for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War can be found below, and Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War Alpha #1 goes on sale April 27th. Let us know what you think of the trailer in the comments!

On Sale 4/27

HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Colors by MATT WILSON

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale 5/11

THOR #25 – “Banner of War” Part Two

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover A by GARY FRANK

Cover B by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 5/25

HULK #7 – “Banner of War” Part Three

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale 6/8

THOR #26 – “Banner of War” Part Four

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale 6/22

HULK #8 – “Banner of War” Part Five

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK