Marvel's Ironheart Brings Back Surprising Captain America: Civil War Character

Last weekend, D23 Expo attendees got their first official look at Ironheart, the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series that will be arriving on Disney+ in 2023. The series is set to dive into the world of Riri Williams / Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), a teenage girl and genius inventor who goes on to create the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. As fans of Riri's comic tenure know, her studies have often involved her studying at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — and it looks like one unexpected familiar face will be part of that journey. The D23-exclusive footage revealed that Community and Harley Quinn alum Jim Rash will be reprising his role as a currently-unnamed MIT liaison in Ironheart, after first playing the character in one brief scene of Captain America: Civil War.

Oddly enough, this is now the second time that the Civil War scene — in which Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) showcases his BARF virtual reality tech for a crowd at MIT — is revisited in some way in the MCU. Spider-Man: Far From Home's Quentin Beck / Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) was later established to have been in the background of that scene, and resented Tony for coopting his success.

Who is cast in Ironheart?

Ironheart also stars Anthony Ramos as The Hood, and Lyric Ross, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, and Harper Anthony cast in currently-unknown roles. Production on the series is currently underway. The Ironheart Disney+ series was first confirmed during 2020's Disney Investor Day presentation. Snowpiercer writer, playwright, poet, and educator Chinaka Hodge will be serving as the series' head writer, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes directing. Thorne will first make her debut as Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this year.

"I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne told Empire Magazine in an interview last year. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs) I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

Ironheart is expected to debut on Disney+ in late 2023. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

