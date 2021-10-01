Marvel Legends Retro 375 Kenner Figures Add Loki, Spider-Man, Silver Surfer and More

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Retro 375 line of 3.75-inch action figures asks the question – what if Kenner made Marvel figures in the ’80s? You may not have been able to get Kenner figures of Loki, Black Costume Spider-Man, Stealth Iron Man, Silver Surfer, Storm, and U.S. Agent (John Walker) back then, but you can now. Starting today in fact.

The new additions to Marvel’s Retro 375 line include the aforementioned characters with five points of articulation, and retro flair that goes right down to a Kenner logo on the package. Pre-orders for the entire lineup can be found right here at Entertainment Earth now. Inside that link you’ll also find a case set for collectors as well as previous Marvel Retro 375 releases.

While you’re at it, you might wan to check out the Marvel Legends Retro Loki and Falcon figures that Hasbro released last week. These figures come in 6-inch scale with high articulation, accessories, and Toy Biz-style packaging. Pre-orders for Loki are available here at Entertainment Earth. Pre-orders for Falcon are also available here at Entertainment Earth. Both are priced at $22.99.

What’s more, Hasbro released a Star Wars The Black Series figure of George Lucas in a Stormtrooper costume with Kenner-style packaging earlier this week, and it flew off the shelves at launch. If you missed out, you can get all of the details right here.

