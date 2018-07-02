‘The Defenders’ Travel in Style in Marvel Legends SDCC Exclusive

If you already can’t get enough of Marvel TV’s San Diego Comic-Con presence, then a new set of figures might be just your speed.

Hasbro recently debuted their SDCC-exclusive collectibles for this year, which include a pretty impressive Defenders-themed five-pack of Marvel Legends figures. You can check out photos of it in our gallery below.

The five pack of figures showcase Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Iron Fist (Finn Jones), and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), all of whom teamed up last year in Netflix’s The Defenders miniseries. While some of these characters have gotten the Marvel Legends treatment before, this new five pack includes an unmasked version of Daredevil, and a different outfit for Jessica Jones.

The figures comes with multiple points of articulation and various accessories, and are packaged in an awesome box that’s set to look like the New York subway.

The Marvel Legends Series Defenders Rail Authority 5-Pack will only be available at SDCC and Fan Expo Canada, or online for a limited time. If you’d like to add one to your collection, it will cost $124.99.

For those who are particularly fond of Netflix’s incarnation of The Defenders, there’s plenty of reason to add this five-pack to their collection. For one thing, it appears that the series isn’t set to have a second season, with each hero focusing on their own smaller shows (aside from occasional crossovers here and there).

“Y’know, I had a great time doing The Defenders and honestly, it was such a good experience that I would even do it again.” Ritter said in an interview earlier this year. “I don’t think we are doing it again. It was never intentioned to do it again, but, you know, if I was given another opportunity, I would.”

“My heart is with my show because of the subject matter and because of the great drama that we get to do and the personal issues that we explore.” Ritter continued. “For me, that is more the type of content that I enjoy as a viewer and as a performer. My heart is in Jessica Jones, but I did have a great time doing The Defenders with the guys. We had a good time. It is what it is.”

The second seasons of Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are now available on Netflix. Additional seasons of Iron Fist, Daredevil, and The Punisher are in various stages of production.