Marvel Legends X-Men Ch'od Build-A-Figure Wave Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Hasbro Is kicking off 2023 with a wave of six Marvel Legends X-Men figures that include a piece that you can combine to form Ch'od and his beloved pet Cr'reee. The lizard-like Ch'od is one of the founding members of the Starjammers crew of space pirates, and Cr'reee is the alien creature that you'll often find on Ch'od's shoulder. In order to build Ch'od, you'll need to collect figures of Starjammer Corsair, Kid Omega, Emma Frost, Chamber, Monet St. Croix, and, regrettably, Fang. There's also a Cyclops figure in the wave that doesn't include a BAF piece.

The Marvel Legends X-Men Ch'od BAF wave is pretty fantastic overall, especially with tyhe inclusion of Chamber and Kid Omega. Pre-orders for the entire collection are available here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 at checkout during the month of January 2023. A breakdown of the wave can be found below followed by a gallery of images.

