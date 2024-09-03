Marvel's Head of Television Brad Winderbaum Teases More Special Presentations

Following the smash success of Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has evolved in some major ways. That has included the introduction of Special Presentations, standalone Disney+ specials that aim to either introduce or spotlight some unique concepts or characters from across the MCU. Thus far, the format has only been used twice, for 2022's Halloween-themed Werewolf By Night and Christmas-themed Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Still, the general concept and format of Special Presentations have been something that fans want to see more of — and apparently, that isn't out of the question. When asked by ComicBook at the Agatha All Along junket if he thinks the MCU will get more Special Presentations down the line, Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation Brad Winderbaum gave a pretty surprising, and optimistic, answer.

"Yes, I do," Winderbaum answered.

What Will Be the Next MCU Special Presentation?

At the moment, no specific titles or details have been revealed for Marvel's next Special Presentation. In an interview earlier this summer, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige did confirm that "just one" Special Presentation is currently being worked on, although we might not see it until sometime in 2026.

"There will be more," Feige told Collider. "You just have to wait."

Why Is Marvel Relaunching Marvel Television?

This past spring, Marvel surprised fans by announcing the return of the Marvel Television banner, which will now be used to brand future MCU television projects to the wider audience. While speaking to ComicBook earlier this year following the Season 1 finale of X-Men '97, Winderbaum spoke about the decision to resurrect the banner.

"We want to make sure that Marvel stays an open door for people to come in and explore," Winderbaum revealed. "On the heels of Endgame, I think there was, maybe, a little bit of an obligation to watch absolutely everything in order to watch anything. As you know, as a comics fan, they're designed to just pop in, find something that you like, and use that to enter you into the universe, and then you can explore and weave around based on your own preferences. So part of the rebranding of Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, Marvel Animation, even Marvel Spotlight is to, I think, try to tell the audience, 'You can jump in anywhere. They're interconnected but they're not. You don't have to watch A to enjoy B. You can follow your bliss. You can follow your own preferences and find the thing you want within the tapestry of Marvel.'"