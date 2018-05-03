Marvel Might Be Teasing A New Death

It looks like Marvel might be getting a brand new representative of Death.

At least that’s what the latest teaser for their upcoming Infinity Wars storyline implies. Marvel just released a teaser with the words Death Incarnate on the top. Standing below looking up is a brand new character, and the text next to him reads “Who Is Requiem?” The purple-hued character design holds a sword of pure energy, and the character’s face is covered in shadow.

The design is certainly eye-catching, and we’ll just have to wait and see what Infinity Wars has in store for them. You can see the new character tease in the image below.

INFINITY WARS

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Colors by FRANK MARTIN

Infinity Wars spins directly out of Infinity Countdown, which itself spawns from Gerry Duggan’s run on Guardians of the Galaxy, which editor Jordan D. White reveals is why that book was concluded.

“As we worked on the Infinity Stones’ story, it became clear the story was much bigger than we could contain in the Guardians of the Galaxy series,” said editor Jordan D. White in a statement. “It starts with the Guardians, but the story extends out into the entire Marvel Universe, with stones popping up in some VERY surprising places. Countdown is the next step in the story…but as the name implies, it’s leading to something even greater.”

You can find out more about Infinity Countdown here.

Infinity Countdown #3 is written by Gerry Duggan with art by Mike Hawthorne, Mike Deodato, and Aaron Kuder with a cover by Nick Bradshaw. You can check out the official description below.

“As the Guardians’ last mission together draws to a close, the war for the Infinity Stones has only just begun! Adam Warlock continues to search for the Soul Stone but encounters an unexpected foe…the SILVER SURFER?! Keep your eyes to the stars as Marvel’s biggest cosmic story continues!”

Infinity Countdown #3 is in comic stores now.