Marvel Teases New Uncanny X-Men Roster

Cyclops and Wolverine will be leading a new team in Uncanny X-Men, and we’ve got our first look at the interesting new lineup.

The solicitations for Uncanny X-Men #13 and #14 were released today, and the cover to #14 revealed the full lineup of the new squad. If you were unclear about who was in the image though, writer Matthew Rosenberg broke down who makes up the unit. The crew includes Cyclops, Wolverine, Magik, Havok, Multiple Man, Mirage, Banshee, Karma, Wolfsbane, and Hope, and you can see the group in the image below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This march, the world will meet the UNCANNY X-MEN. Cyclops. Wolverine. Mirage. Magik. Havok. Multiple Man. Karma. Banshee. Wolfsbane. Hope.”

This march, the world will meet the UNCANNY X-MEN.

Cyclops. Wolverine. Mirage. Magik. Havok. Multiple Man. Karma. Banshee. Wolfsbane. Hope. pic.twitter.com/fayA8WZbMN — 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚠 𝚁𝚘𝚜𝚎𝚗𝚋𝚎𝚛𝚐 (@AshcanPress) December 18, 2018

That’s quite a group, and certainly a change of pace from the typical X-Men teams over the last few years. It’s unknown where some of the more classic X-Men will be, but we’re sure this team will rotate a bit over the course of the series. It is a powerful group to be sure, though with Magik, Havok, and Multiple Man in tow, perhaps it is more powerful in unconventional ways. This will also give Mirage, Karma, and Wolfsbane a bit more spotlight, and we’re hoping that the team will use Hope in some creative ways, as he is definitely a great wild card to have on the roster, and has loads of potential.

From the cover to Uncanny X-Men #13 it seems they will have a lot of enemies to take on over the coming months. Cyclops can be seen looking at several files of various villains, and they include heavy hitters like Apocalypse, Magneto, Cassandra Nova, and Mr. Sinister. Whoever the new team takes on first, they are going to have their hands full.

You can find the official description of Uncanny X-Men #13 and #14 below.

“UNCANNY X-MEN #13 & #14

MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

ISSUE #13: SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

ISSUE #13: VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

ISSUE #13: CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

ISSUE #14: SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

ISSUE #14: CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Cyclops and Wolverine have drawn together a new team of X-Men from the ashes of “X-Men Disassembled,” and now they turn their eyes to setting their agenda. Cyclops has a list…a list of things the X-Men have to take care of…if it’s the last thing they ever do.

32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)”

So what do you think of the new lineup in Uncanny X-Men? Let us know in the comments!