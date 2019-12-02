Marvel Teases New X-Men Team Reveal

Marvel is teasing a new team of X-Men unlike any fans have seen before. The publisher released a teaser for a classified new X-Men title. The teaser says “March 2020” and features the silhouettes of a group of characters. The characters will be revealed with tweets from the Marvel Comics Twitter account throughout the week. The top-left-most character looks to be Havok. Out best guesses for the others include Mister Sinister, Marrow, Feral, Nanny, Vulcan, and Psylocke, but those are just guesses based on the shapes of the silhouettes. You can see the teaser below and make your own guesses.

This will be another title launching as part of the second wave of Marvel’s Dawn of X relaunch of the X-Men. The second wave kicks off with the new Wolverine series in February. There is also supposed to be an X-Corp series on the way. Whether this is a teaser for that series or another is unclear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel’s “Head of X,” Jonathan Hickman, spoke to ComicBook.com before kicking off his House of X and Powers of X miniseries about his longterm plans for the X-Men franchise. “At the conclusion of our 12 weeks of HOX and POX, we’ll be launching an entire new universe of X-books,” he said. “Some will be traditional fare, some carry through on ideas presented in HOX and POX. Some books are completely new concepts. I, personally, will be writing the ongoing flagship X-book.

Now, we’re already in production on all of these ‘Wave 1’ books and our plan at this moment is to introduce the titles, creative teams, and publishing details around SDCC, which is a week before HOX #1 goes on sale. We also just finished our plans for our ‘Wave 2’ books that will debut in 2020 and we’re getting ready to hire talent for those. It’s pretty exciting, and this kind of long-term planning is one of the benefits of knowing what direction you’re headed for the next few years.”

“House of X and Powers of X lay the groundwork for a whole new world of X-Men stories for years to come, and the Dawn of X books are the promise of that new world come to life,” said X-Men Senior Editor Jordan D. White in a trailer for the first wave of Dawn of X. “They are the start of the new era that will change how we think of the X-Men and the kinds of stories we tell with them. It all begins here.”

Are you excited about this new, “dysfunctional” X-Men team? Who do you think is on the roster? Let us know what you think in the comments. The new series launches in March.