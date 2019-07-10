Marvel Releases Absolute Carnage Trailer

Absolute Carnage is going to have a huge effect on the Marvel Comics universe, and Marvel is getting fans hyped for it in a brand new trailer for the much-anticipated series. As you can see int eh trailer, artist Ryan Stegman is bringing his A-game to the series, and writer Donny Cates will create a large ripple effect after all is said and done that will touch just about every Marvel character, especially since most of those characters have been tethered to a symbiote at some time or another. Things are going to get crazy, which is known to happen when Cletus Kasady is involved.

“We’ve given a serial murderer a nuclear bomb, essentially, and Cletus is gonna try and kill every single character that has ever worn a symbiote,” Cates said.

“As a comic fan, this book has everything I’d ever want,” Stegman said. “The things I’ve drawn in this series are unlike anything I’ve gotten to draw before. I can’t wait for people to experience it!”

As for affecting the entire universe, Marvel Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski confirms they aren’t kidding. “It touches on almost every character in the Marvel Universe. No character is going to be left untouched by Absolute Carnage,” Cebulski teased.

You can check out the official description for Absolute Carnage #1 below.

“In the biggest Venom storyline yet, the Lethal Protector’s sinister spawn Carnage is on a mission to recover the codexes left behind inside every character that has ever bonded with a symbiote, so that he can summon the symbiote god Knull. Venom will have to team with friends and foes alike in order to prevent Carnage from succeeding in his deadly plot – all brought to you by the dynamite duo of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman!

“He’s skirted the periphery of the Marvel Universe for months, but Cletus Kasady at last stands poised to make his grand return to New York in a blistering triple-sized story…and he wants to paint the town red!”

Absolute Carnage #1 hits comic stores on August 7th, and will also be available on the Marvel Comics App and Marvel.com. If you need to find your local comic store you can do so right here!