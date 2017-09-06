Marvel Releases Doctor Strange Vs Thanos Promo

In a couple of years, fans will get to see Thanos go toe-to-toe with Doctor Strange when Avengers: Infinity War is released. The highly anticipated ensemble flick will see the Avengers team up with the mystical hero (and others) in a bid to save the galaxy, but Marvel is giving fans just a little taste of what that showdown might look like. The company has released a pretty epic CGI trailer for their game Future Fight which sees Thanos and Doctor Strange clash.

The short video shows several of Earth’s mightiest heroes duking it out. Iron Man and Captain Marvel can be seen engaged in a tense aerial beatdown while the Totally Awesome Hulk gives Captain America a hard time. Even Spider-Man and Silk showdown with one another, and it is all because of Thanos. The intergalactic villain has several of the heroes doing his bidding because of the Mind Stone he wields, but Doctor Strange doesn’t appear too bothered by the gem.

The final shot of the video shows the Sorcerer Supreme levitating lazily in front of Thanos who has Iron Man at his feet. When the Mad Titan greets the hero, Strange nods before unleashing some seriously impressive spell work.

Obviously, fans can’t assume anything about Avengers: Infinity War from this clip – but they do see that Doctor Strange and Thanos would be a good match up. The two will definitely butt heads in the upcoming blockbuster since Thanos will be after Strange’s powerful Time Stone to complete his Infinity Gauntlet collection, so the sorcerer has some time to prepare for the onslaught.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange is in theaters today.