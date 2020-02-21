Marvel Releases Spider-Woman Trailer

Marvel is giving the spotlight to Jessica Drew in a brand new Spider-Woman series, and now they’ve released a new trailer to get fans ready for what’s coming their way. Writer Karla Pacheco, Executive Editor Nick Lowe, and Editor Jake Thomas walk fans through what they can expect from the action-packed new series, which is set to feature plenty of explosions and dinosaur punching among other things. You can check out our full interview with Pacheco all about the series right here, or feel free to jump straight to the trailer first, which you can find in the video above. The new trailer gives us an indication of where Jess is when the series starts, and things aren’t the brightest.

The trailer also gives us our first indication of the book’s villain, which is revealed to be Octavia Vermis, the daughter of Count Otto Vermis, who Spider-Woman killed in the past. Pacheco gives us the rundown on why she’s upset with Jessica.

“Jess is interfering with her business. You don’t want to get in the way of Octavia’s business,” Pacheco says. “We’re taking [Jessica] in a completely new direction but still trying to stay true to that character. I think people are gonna love it.”

“One of the coolest things about Spider-Woman is she can throw punches with your no-name grunts or she can throw punches with Kang the Conqueror,” says Executive Editor Nick Lowe. “This series gives you Jessica Drew doing what Jessica Drew does best which is kick some butt!”

“If you’re one of those people who just can’t wait for that big summer blockbuster extravaganza in your movie theater, this is that book in the Marvel Universe,” promises Editor Jake Thomas.

Spider-Woman #1by Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez hits comic stores on March 18th.

Are you excited for the new Spider-Woman series? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MattAguilarCB for all things Spider-Woman and comics!