Marvel Releases X-Force Trailer

The latest inductee into Marvel’s Dawn of X lineup is writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara’s X-Force #1, and boy did it not hold back any punches. There was a lot to process in the series’ first issue, and now Marvel has released a new trailer to celebrate the big launch. You can check out Percy, Marvel Editor in Chief CB Cebulski, and Editor Jordan White all talking about the new series in the trailer above, and for Percy, this was a chance to really expand on what X-Force is and their new place within the new mutant nation.

“With X-Force, we’re doing something really unique,” Percy said. “Here you have a mutant nation, and as a result of that X-Force is not just a splinter group of badasses. This is the CIA of the mutant world.” Working with Cassara has been a dream for Percy, and he looks forward to new art constantly. “We wanted X-Force to have more noir qualities, a grittier edge. My jaw drops every time new art pops up in my inbox,” Percy said.

“In the X-Men universe, X-Force used to be the attack dogs,” Cebulski said. “Now they’re not so much that. They have a much larger picture they have to be aware of in terms of not just the mutant stage but the world stage. Cebulski also said they’ve raised the bar on the book’s edge. “It is brutal. This is a book that pulls no punches, and that’s what we’ve been waiting to see since House of X and Powers of X,” Cebulski said.

“X-Force is going to be the most shadow-soaked, the most poisonous, the most troublesome and upsetting, but it’ll also be a hell of a lot of fun,” Percy said.

X-Force #1 is written by Benjamin Percy and drawn by Joshua Cassara with a cover by Dustin Weaver, and you can check out the official description for the issue below.

“THE HIGH PRICE OF A NEW DAWN! X-Force is the CIA of the mutant world—one half intelligence branch, one half special ops. Beast, Jean Grey and Sage on one side, Wolverine, Kid Omega and Domino on the other. In a perfect world, there would be no need for an X-Force. We’re not there…yet.”

X-Force #1 is in comic stores now.