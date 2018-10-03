Marvel Throws Shade At Batman Wedding With Fantastic Four Wedding Announcement

Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters are finally tying the knot, but Marvel couldn’t help but take an entertaining jab at DC’s recent Batman and Catwoman nuptials.

As you know that much-publicized wedding between Batman and Catwoman ended up not happening by issue’s end, but Marvel wants fans to know that Fantastic Four’s upcoming wedding bells will indeed ring as Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters finally unite in marriage.

The official release says “Gather your friends, find your best clothing, and get ready to party – Marvel is celebrating a wedding that has been years in the making, and it’s the union of Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters! And don’t worry, Marvel fans – this wedding will definitely have the happy couple saying “I do!”

Somewhere Batman’s ears are ringing.

The big wedding day will take place in Fantastic Four #5, which will be written by Dan Slott and drawn by Aaron Kuder, Adam Hughes, and Michael Allred with a cover drawn by Esad Ribic, and it is shaping up to be something special.

“There are a handful of comic titles that demand respect due to their history. Titles that have influenced generations of fans and creators alike…Fantastic Four is definitely one of the biggest,” said Kuder. “It is truly an honor on that basis alone. Throw in the fact that I’m working with legendary creators like Dan, Mike, Adam, and Marte, and that just sets my inner fanboy a-spinning. I’ll be giving this ALL I’ve got.”

“It’s been a long time in coming—more than 55 years!—but Ben and Alicia are finally tying the knot!” said SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort. “And we’ve gone all-out to make this an extra-special event for fans, with the inclusion of not only the terrific Aaron Kuder (who’ll be illustrating the next storyline as well) but also Adam Hughes and Mike Allred for an all-star spectacular bash!”

You can check out the official description for Fantastic Four #5 below.

FANTASTIC FOUR #5

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by AARON KUDER, ADAM HUGHES and MICHAEL ALLRED

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

On Sale 12/26/18

“This December, Dan Slott and Esad Ribic joined by Marvel Young Gun Aaron Kuder and superstar artists Adam Hughes and Michael Allred for a special 650th issue spectacular, featuring the untold tale of Alicia and Ben’s courtship! Plus, a bachelor party that only Johnny Storm could throw and many more surprises that it can only mean it’s a wedding celebrated in the Mighty Marvel Manner!

And even though vows will be exchanged without a hitch, it wouldn’t be a Marvel wedding without its fair share of dangers lurking in the background…”

Fantastic Four #5 hits comic stores on December 26th.