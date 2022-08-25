Marvel's She-Hulk Casts a Sitcom Icon as Jen's Dad





She-Hulk introduced viewers to Jennifer Walters' family this week. Marvel decided to introduce a sitcom icon as her father in the series. Perfect Strangers star Mark Linn-Baker was probably a lovely surprise for a lot of fans out there. The ties to the larger Banner family tree were teased in episode one and the series wasted no time getting to that. Phase Zero's Jenna Anderson actually spoke to the star about his entry into the MCU and how different this all must be. Linn-Baker joked, "It's Marvel, so it's big. It's very interesting. A lot of the imagery is added in post-production. So, it will be interesting to see what it all looks like."

There is some humor in the sheer scale of these TV shows. But, he also manages to have a very real moment with Tatiana Maslany's hero as she's navigating her newfound fame. It's a real treat to see the emotion come through in these quiet moments before things get wilder as the series goes on. Anderson asked about his level of preparation headed into She-Hulk.

"I did some reading and I did my own research, having a daughter of my own," the actor revealed. "Our relationship informed a lot of the relationship between Morris and Jennifer Walters."

When asked about what he was most excited to see fans react to out in the world, Linn-Baker pointed to the underlying humanity of the series. "I think the humanity of it," he explained. "Tatiana Maslany is an amazing actress and the fullness of the character that she brings is something that I think will be very unusual in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Here's how Marvel describes She-Hulk for those looking to take the plunge: "Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

