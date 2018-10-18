Marvel Stadium Signage Goes Up

The Marvel era in Melbourne Australia has officially begun as Etihad Stadium becomes Marvel Stadium.

Fans have been watching the formerly titled Etihad Stadium in Melbourne Australia be reworked into Marvel Stadium, and the sign has finally been raised on the outside with that oh so familiar Marvel logo. Melbourne Stadium Limited owns the stadium and entered into an eight year deal with the Walt Disney Company, you can check out the new sign in the photos below.

This set features the best look at the overall transformation from Etihad to Marvel Stadium. “And there it is. Marvel Stadium. If you look closely. They have also changed it inside above the screens. Looks sleek #Melbourne”

“They’re finally switching the name over from Etihad to Marvel Stadium.”

You can get your best look at the actual new logo itself in this photo.

“Finally #Etihadstadium to #Marvelstadium…..👍👍”

The stadium has had a variety of different names over the years, including Docklands Stadium, Colonial Stadium, and the Telstra Dome since it was built in 1997. Now it will not only get the Marvel branding but also a $225 million dollar upgrade to the area surrounding the stadium. That will allow the Marvel brand a chance to reach an even broader audience according to Walt Disney Company Australia managing director Kylie Watson-Wheeler.

“Through (this) partnership with MSL we hope to bring people together and provide them with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the Marvel brand,” Watson-Wheeler said.

“Marvel is a powerhouse in the entertainment industry and one of the most recognized brand names in the world. It is a brand dedicated to audience experiences, which firmly aligns with our vision to create incredible experiences for fans,” MSL CEO Michael Green said. “Over 18-years, we have become the world’s busiest multi-purpose stadium. Now, we look forward to a new era of entertainment for the stadium where we will push the envelope and continue to deliver world-class events and fan engagement. This partnership will allow us to take the stadium atmosphere to the next level and create memorable experiences for a vast array of audiences and we look forward to delivering a truly game-changing experience.”

