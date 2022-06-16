Former Marvel Lawyer Explains What Can Happen When a Star Spoils the Movie

A former Marvel lawyer explained what could happen when a star spoils a movie. On Reddit, Paul Sarker decided to answer some questions from MCU fans about how the legal side of things functions. A ton of people wanted to know how the legal process unfolds when one of the actors lets a plot detail slip. Sarker was happy to explain the possible outcomes when the question came up. "Yes this would likely be a breach of contract and you could get sued, damages would be hard to pin down in the abstract but it would be a very stressful thing to deal with!"

That seems to be about what you would expect. This is a multi-million dollar (sometimes billion dollar!) enterprise after more than a decade of Marvel movies. Information about the plot, character arcs, or physical changes within a film could be worth untold amounts. Think for a second what some of the reveals in Avengers: Endgame would have been worth months ahead of time. (Little did anyone know that Mark Ruffalo actually managed to get away with one right there!)

One fan asked about NDA's and their stipulations. To this question, Sarker delivered the most extensive answer about how these agreements are drawn up and executed. It's a fascinating window into the creative process.

"The NDAs are helpful and they frame the discussion, if there is ever a dispute. But the relationship is also important. Leaking something would burn a bridge and be a deal breaker. Plus everything is watermarked so they would be able to trace it to someone," he wrote. "And more importantly, why would you want to eliminate your chance of being in the MCU or television canon? Once someone is cast and under contract, they may be able to disclose their role but that would have to be coordinated with marketing and creative. There is an overall master plan behind all of that stuff. If you breach a contract, in addition to being sued they could terminate it or withhold some pay. Not worth the risk IMHO."

"Marvel is very protective of confidentiality. It has been that way probably for 25 years (since the current leadership took over). They vet everyone and everything," Sarker said. "Anyone coming to an office or getting a link to confidential information will have to sign an NDA. It's not just limited to talent. I remember when we would do premieres and screenings, everyone would have their phones collected before they could enter, although that might be more common now."

